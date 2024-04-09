Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A member of staff at a Morrisons Daily store was threatened by an armed group of men during a robbery in Sheffield, police have reported.

Officers were called to the Morrisons store on Lowedges Road at 9.56pm on Thursday, April 4, 2024, following reports of a robbery. It is said four men, including one “believed to have carried a crowbar”, entered the premises and stole money from the till, alcohol and cigarettes.

The men are said to have threatened a member of store staff in an effort to force him to open the safe.

Local reports on social media suggested the store was closed for some time the following day as police enquiries into the incident continued.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed on Monday, April 8, that no arrests had been made, but CCTV enquiries were underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call the force on 101, quoting incident number 1005 of April 4, 2024.