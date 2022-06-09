Police have released details of the burglary, which took place on Friday May 13, and the items stolen, alongside CCTV footage of one of the men they’d like to identify.
The burglary took place at around 5pm when two workmen broke into a property on Stumperlowe Crescent Road and stole a number of high value possessions.
As well as the five men’s Rolex watches, the burglars also took a Pinarello road bike, a Boppi road bike, a Louis Vuitton travel holdall, a Gucci suitcase and seven handbags: three Gucci, two Valentino, and one Dior and Yves Saint Laurent.
The appeal was updated after it was noted the incorrect date was on the original appeal.
If you have any information, please contact 101 quoting incident number 801 of 14 May, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.