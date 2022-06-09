Police have released details of the burglary, which took place on Friday May 13, and the items stolen, alongside CCTV footage of one of the men they’d like to identify.

The burglary took place at around 5pm when two workmen broke into a property on Stumperlowe Crescent Road and stole a number of high value possessions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police would like to identify this man in connection with a Nether Green burglary.

As well as the five men’s Rolex watches, the burglars also took a Pinarello road bike, a Boppi road bike, a Louis Vuitton travel holdall, a Gucci suitcase and seven handbags: three Gucci, two Valentino, and one Dior and Yves Saint Laurent.

The appeal was updated after it was noted the incorrect date was on the original appeal.