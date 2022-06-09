CCTV images have been released of a man believed to hold vital information about the incident outside Popworld on Carver Street in the city centre.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers in Sheffield have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an altercation outside Popworld nightclub on Carver Street.

Police officers were called over claims that a man threatened to shoot a member of staff at Popworld nightclub in Sheffield city centre

“It is reported that at around 4.45am on December 4, 2021, three men were in an altercation with security staff at the night club, during which one of the men threatened to shoot a member of the door staff.

“Investigations have been proactively taking place since the incident occurred with enquiries still ongoing, but officers are keen to identify the man in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries.”