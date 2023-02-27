Two people have been arrested following a horrific crash into a taxi that left a woman critically injured on Sheffield Parkway.

Emergency services were called out at around 1.25am on Sunday morning, and found a blue Mercedes GLA had been in a collision with a silver ‘black cab’ style taxi.

Five people were taken to hospital, with the taxi driver and two passengers from the Mercedes receiving non-serious injuries. A further passenger from the Mercedes, a man aged in his 20s, received serious but non-life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital. A fourth passenger, a woman aged in her 20s, remains in hospital in a critical condition.South Yorkshire Police said in a statement this morning: “The driver of the Mercedes left the scene before officers arrived. Yesterday evening, a man in his 20s was arrested for causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic collision. A 53-year-old woman was arrested for assisting an offender and has since been released on bail.”

Officers have appealed for witnesses to come foward.

They say that they want anyone who saw the collision, or has dash-cam footage which could assist the investigation, to call 101 quoting incident number 55 of February 26 2023. If you have dashcam footage, you can email it to [email protected]k and put the incident number as the email subject. You can access the police’s online portal by logging onto www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something.