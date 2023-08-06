New research has revealed Sheffield and Rotherham to be among the 10 safest areas to live in the UK.

The 10 safest places to live in the UK have been revealed, with two places in South Yorkshire named among them.

The study, conducted by OutdoorToys, ranked Rotherham as the second-safest area in the UK, with only York receiving a higher 'safety index score'.

The safety index score is based on data from Numbeo, which tracks quality of life indicators, including the perceived crime rates for each area in the UK.

The findings show that Rotherham has a safety index score of 72.94.

A spokesperson for OutdoorToys said: "Due to low levels of crime, homeowners in Rotherham are not worried about being mugged, attacked, or targeted by a hate crime. Paired with low average house prices of £163,500, and monthly childcare costs (£700) Rotherham is an appealing city for family life."

Sheffield, meanwhile, was ranked as the 10th safest area to live in the UK, with an overall safety index score of 4.74.

"Residents of this city are not worried about crime rates thanks to low reports of robberies, stolen cars and violent crimes. Ranking in the top 10, Sheffield is a great choice of city to settle into family life," the OutdoorToys spokesperson continued.