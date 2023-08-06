These are 11 of the best towns, villages, castles, natural attactions and more for a summer day out near Sheffield - including Mam Tor, Bakewell and Conisbrough Castle.

Summer is here and with the kids at home and in need of entertaining, some parents may be wondering what they can do to get everyone out and about and happy.

Luckily, Sheffield has a range of incredible locations just a short journey away, which are excellent for whole days of exploring, learning and having fun. Whether you choose treks through the Peak District or history lessons at one of the many nearby English Heritage sites, there are plenty of day out possibilities near the Steel City.

Take a look through our list below for some summer inspiration.

1 . Bakewell Bakewell must be one of the most famous and most popular Peak District towns for people to visit. It is the home of the original Bakewell Tart, Chatsworth House and the wholesome Love Locks Bridge.

2 . Bolsover Castle Watching over the rest of the town of Bolsover is the adequately named Bolsover Castle. English Heritage say the attraction is perfect for "history making" days out - with entry starting at £14 for adults. (Photo courtesy of Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

3 . Ladybower Reservior The Ladybower and Derwent Reservoirs make an excellent setting for a day out walking in the Peaks. There are a number of pubs and cafes around the water and, of course, the picturesque Derwent Dam. (Photo courtesy of Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) Photo: Christopher Furlong

4 . Wentworth Woodhouse The house and gardens of Wentworth Woodhouse can be enjoyed for prices starting at £12 for adults over the age of 17, and for free for children aged 16 and under. Photo: Submitted