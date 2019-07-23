Sheffield murder victim was killed in 'targeted attack'
A Sheffield murder victim stabbed to death in Sheffield was killed in a ‘targeted attack,’ detectives believe.
Lewis Bagshaw, aged 21, was found seriously injured in Piper Crescent, Southey, at 10.15pm on Sunday.
Residents believe he may have been attacked elsewhere and staggered into their street to seek help.
He was rushed to the Northern General Hospital with stab wounds to his chest but could not be saved and was pronounced dead a short time later.
Superintendent Mel Palin, responsible for tackling armed criminality in Sheffield, said the stabbing is being treated as a targeted attack but refused to be drawn on possible motives.
Detectives are trying to establish exactly where Lewis was stabbed and yesterday there were two police cordons in place on neighbouring streets.
Five homes were taped off on Piper Crescent and there was a second cordon in place on Southey Green Road.
It has not yet been revealed this morning whether any arrests were made overnight as the police probe into the murder continues.
The stabbing was the first fatal knife attack of the year in Sheffield.
There were eight such killings in the city in 2018.
Anyone with information on the circumstances surrounding the latest knife attack should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 1,085 of July 21.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.