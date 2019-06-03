Sheffield murder suspect released under investigation

A man arrested on suspicion of murder in Sheffield has been released under investigation.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 03 June, 2019, 10:25

The 26-year-old, from Shiregreen, was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of murder following the death of Martin Rigg, 37, who died after a collision with a tram in the city centre.

CRIME: Gunman still at large after shooting of boy, 16, in Sheffield

Martin Rigg

Mr Rigg, from Sheffield, was struck by a tram on West Street, close to Convent Walk, on Wednesday, May 22.

COURT: Four men to be sentenced over death of dad-of-three in Sheffield

Sign up to our daily newsletter

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died four days later.

Read More

Read More
Shiregreen stabbing victim pleaded 'please can you help me' after collapsing in street

It is believed that Mr Rigg was involved in an altercation before the collision.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 939 of May 22.

Crimestoppers can be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.