Sheffield murder probe after boys’ deaths – everything we know so far

Forensics officers outside the home on Gregg House Road, in Shiregreen, Sheffield, where the children were found (pic: Dean Atkins)

As the murder probe continues, and four younger children remain in hospital, here’s everything we know so far about the tragedy.

Where and when did it happen?

Emergency services were called to a home on Gregg House Road, in Shiregreen, this morning at around 7.30am. An air ambulance landed in the grounds of nearby Hartley Brook Primary Academy.

Six children were taken to hospital, where two boys, aged 13 and 14, later died. The four younger children remain in hospital, where police said this afternoon they were conscious.

What do we know about the children?

None of the children, including the two who died, can be named for legal reasons. The boys who died were aged 13 and 14, and the other four are aged 11 years, 10 years, three years, and seven months old.

Police have not confirmed whether all or any of the children were siblings, nor what their relation was to the adults who have been arrested.

Who has been arrested?

A 37-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remained in custody this evening. Police have said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

How were the children injured?

No details have been released at this stage, despite various rumours circulating in the community. Post-mortem investigations were due to be carried out today to give the cause of the boys’ deaths, but the result is not likely to be made public until tomorrow at the earliest.

Police, who said detectives were ‘working closely with a number of different lines of enquiry’, have assured members of the public there is no risk to the wider community.

How has the community reacted?

People living in the area told today how the tragic events had left them ‘deeply shaken’.

The boys’ school, which cannot be named, offered its ‘deepest condolences' to the youngsters’ family and friends, and said it would be supporting its students and staff through their grief.

Gill Furniss, MP for Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough, said she was ‘deeply saddened by the tragic incident’ and offered the children’s loved one her ‘deepest sympathies’, while also praising the reponse by police and NHS staff.

Officers were seen this evening taking flowers from schoolchildren to lay outside the house.

Police have said patrols in the neighbourhood will be stepped up over the weekend to provide reassurance.

Were the family known to social services?

Police have neither confirmed nor denied whether this was the case, nor would they say whether officers had been called to the property before.

Superintendent Paul McCurry said: "Social services will be involved in our investigation going forward. It's really important that we work in partnership, as you can appreciate, in any circumstances."

How were police alerted to the incident?