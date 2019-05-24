Sheffield community ‘deeply shaken’ over suspected murder of two children – as four others remain in hospital

As many as 15 police cars, at least four ambulances and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance were called out to “reports of concerns for safety at a property” in Gregg House Road, Shiregreen, today at 7.30am.

Crime Scene Investigaters prpare to search a house in Sheffield after a major incident on Gregg House Road in the city.

Six children were taken to hospital and two boys, aged 14 and 13, sadly died. The four other children, aged 11, 10, three and seven-months-old, remain in hospital.

A 37-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident.

A number of residents, gathered behind a huge police cordon, expressed their shock over the tragedy.

Police cordon off Gregg House Road in Sheffield.

Some neighbours described the people who lived at a house police were searching as “quiet” who “kept themselves to themselves.”

A mum-of-one, who did not want to be named, added: “It is heartbreaking. How can anyone get over something like this?

“It is hard to come up with the words to describe something like this – it is shocking.”

Elaine Smith said: “It is so sad, the situation seems to be getting worse and worse.

Scene of a major incident.

“Those kids will have a lot of relatives who will be devastated.”

Resident Aaron Brynskill, aged 29, described the chaotic scenes when emergency services were first on the scene.

He said: “It was ram packed and cordoned off and you were just curious to know what happened, and we still don’t know what happened now.

“You don’t expect to see it happen on your road.”

Eyewitnesses told how they saw a man and woman being taken away in handcuffs and put into police cars.

They also saw injured children being put into ambulances.

In a statement, Gill Furniss, MP for Brightside and Hillsborough, said: “I am deeply saddened by the tragic incident today in my constituency.

“My deepest sympathies are with the loved ones of the children who have lost their lives and also with those who are currently in the care of Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

“Shiregreen is a strong community but I know the whole area is deeply shaken by what has happened here.

“I would like to thank hardworking South Yorkshire Police and the NHS staff for their response in such a difficult situation.”

Family have been informed and are receiving support from specially trained officers.

The cause of death has not yet been established and a post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Palmer, investigating, said detectives and specialist officers were “working hard to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding this incident.”

He added: “I appreciate the events of this morning have caused concern locally but I’d like to reassure you that there is no wider risk to the community.

“We will be providing regular updates when we are able to.

“If anyone does have concerns, please do not hesitate to speak to an officer in the area.

“To allow the investigation to progress, I would please ask that people are mindful of what they are posting on social media and the potential distress this may cause.

“A 37-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection and remain in custody at this time.”