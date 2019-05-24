Four younger children found at Sheffield home ‘all conscious’, after suspected murder of two older boys
Police say the four surviving children found at a home in Sheffield this morning are all conscious and none is believed to be in a life-threatening condition.
Two boys, aged 13 and 14, were found seriously ill this morning at a home on Gregg House Road, in Shiregreen, and were taken to hospital where they later died.
Police said this afternoon that four other children, aged 11 years, 10 years, three years, and seven months old, remained in hospital.
Superintendent Paul McCurry, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “The four other children are currently in hospital and are all conscious.
"They're being given the necessary care and will be in hospital for certainly the next few hours."
COMMUNITY REACTION: Sheffield community ‘deeply shaken’ over suspected murder of two children – as four others remain in hospital
A 37-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.
The nature of the children’s injuries, or how they were sustained, is not known at this stage. Post-mortems are due to be carried out later today.
Supt McCurry said it would be ‘unfair to comment’ at this stage on the relationship of the six children to one another or to the two people arrested.
Police have reassured people there is ‘no wider risk to the community’, following the tragedy.
Emergency services were called to the house at 7.30am and multiple police cars and ambulances, along with an air ambulance, attended.
The house where the children were found remained cordoned off this afternoon, and police say there will be extra patrols in the area over the weekend.