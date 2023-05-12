News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP

Sheffield murder investigation: Boys, 17, still in police custody after 19-year-old is killed in stabbing

Three teenage boys arrested on suspicion of murder remain in police custody today as an investigation continues.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 12th May 2023, 11:19 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 12:04 BST

Yesterday, South Yorkshire Police revealed three boys, all aged 17, had been arrested on suspicion of murder. The arrests came after the death of 19-year-old Adam Abdul-Basit, who died from a single stab wound to the chest.

The police force has confirmed the three boys remain in police custody today.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers were called to Smelter Wood Drive, Woodhouse, on Monday, May 8, following reports of an assault.

Most Popular
Three 17-year-old boys remain in police custody today on suspicion of the murder of Adam Abdul-Basit, 19.Three 17-year-old boys remain in police custody today on suspicion of the murder of Adam Abdul-Basit, 19.
Three 17-year-old boys remain in police custody today on suspicion of the murder of Adam Abdul-Basit, 19.

Adam Abdul-Basit was found at the scene having sustained critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Earlier this week, Detective Chief Inspector Andrea Bowell asked the public to “please be mindful of what is shared on social media” during the family’s grieving period.

Yesterday, DCI Phil Etheridge, the senior officer leading the investigation, said: “I would urge anybody with information that can help the investigation to please come forward. If you have CCTV that could have captured the incident or if you were driving in the area around the time of the incident and may have captured it on dash cam, please get in touch.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Information can be submitted directly to police by using the Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) or calling 101 quoting incident number 409 of May 8 2023.

Alternatively, if you would prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.