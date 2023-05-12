Three teenage boys arrested on suspicion of murder remain in police custody today as an investigation continues.

Yesterday, South Yorkshire Police revealed three boys, all aged 17, had been arrested on suspicion of murder. The arrests came after the death of 19-year-old Adam Abdul-Basit, who died from a single stab wound to the chest.

The police force has confirmed the three boys remain in police custody today.

Officers were called to Smelter Wood Drive, Woodhouse, on Monday, May 8, following reports of an assault.

Three 17-year-old boys remain in police custody today on suspicion of the murder of Adam Abdul-Basit, 19.

Adam Abdul-Basit was found at the scene having sustained critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Earlier this week, Detective Chief Inspector Andrea Bowell asked the public to “please be mindful of what is shared on social media” during the family’s grieving period.

Yesterday, DCI Phil Etheridge, the senior officer leading the investigation, said: “I would urge anybody with information that can help the investigation to please come forward. If you have CCTV that could have captured the incident or if you were driving in the area around the time of the incident and may have captured it on dash cam, please get in touch.”

Information can be submitted directly to police by using the Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) or calling 101 quoting incident number 409 of May 8 2023.