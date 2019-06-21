Sheffield mum due in court over murder of two sons

A Sheffield mum is due in court today over the murder of her two sons.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 21 June, 2019, 08:00
A mum is due in court today accused of murdering her two sons

Sarah Barrass, aged 34, of Gregg House Road, Shiregreen, has been charged with the murder of her sons Blake and Tristan Barrass.

LATEST: Schoolboy taken to hospital after being hit by car in Rotherham

Blake was 14 and Tristan was 13 when they died last month.

APPEAL: Sheffield university student missing for five days

Barrass and Brandon Machin, 37, who is also accused of murdering the two boys, have their cases listed at Sheffield Crown Court today, where they are expected to enter their pleas to the charges.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Read More

Read More
Man arrested over discovery of Class A drugs in Doncaster

Barrass is also charged with three counts of attempted murder relating to two other children, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

A High Court injunction banning their identification covers social media comments, photos or anything else that could lead to their identification.

South Yorkshire Police has warned that anyone who chooses to name them could be charged with contempt of court.