This is the bizarre moment a Sheffield man recorded himself releasing a rat outside a city mosque.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The footage shows Edmund Fowler, aged 66, letting a rat out from a cage and into the grounds of the Grand Mosque in Grimesthorpe, Sheffield, at 9.32 am on June 2, 2025.

This is the moment Edmund Fowler, 66, recorded himself releasing a caged rat onto the grounds of Sheffield's Grand Mosque. | SYP

Fowler is heard cooing at the caged animal and saying: “Guess where you’re going.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CCTV from outside the mosque also captured Fowler in the act of taking a cage containing the rodent out of the boot of his Black Audi and releasing it.

Sheffield Magistrates’ Court heard Fowler, of Skelwith Drive, Wincobank, Sheffield, had driven to the place of worship on four occasions between May and June and filmed himself performing the criminal act.

During those visits had also been shouting racist insults at people entering the building.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police subsequently charged Fowler with four counts of racially aggravated harassment which he pleaded guilty to at an earlier hearing at the same court on June 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police were notified of his offences after they were called to mosque following reports of a man allegedly stopping at the side of the road and releasing three rats from the boot of a vehicle.

At the time he was remanded to custody ahead of his sentencing hearing.

Yesterday (July 16). he was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months, and banned from going near a mosque for 18 months.

He must also undertake 15 rehabilitation activity days and is banned from going to certain areas of the city.

It still "remains a mystery" why he committed the crimes.

Fowler was also ordered to pay £239 in costs.

Both South Yorkshire Police and the Grand Mosque have been approached for a comment.