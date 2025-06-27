A man has been charged with releasing rats outside of a Sheffield mosque on four separate occasions.

The 66-year old, from the Grimesthorpe area of Sheffield, will appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today (June 27).

He is charged with four counts of causing racially or religiously aggravated intentional harassment, alarm or distress.

It comes after a man was pictured on CCTV allegedly stopping at the side of the road outside Sheffield Grand Mosque, on Grimesthorpe Road, before releasing three rats from the boot of the vehicle at 8.15pm on June 23.

The 66-year-old has been charged over similar incidents outside the Grand Mosque on May 3, May 26, June 7 and June 23.

Fowler was remanded into custody ahead of his court appearance today.