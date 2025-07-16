Councillors in a Sheffield neighbourhood have had to publicly shoot down rumours about a church in the area being turned into a mosque.

Last week, a petition began online to stop St Cyprian’s Church on Birchvale Road, Frecheville, from being converted into a mosque.

More than 100 people signed the petition, which was shared by aspiring Reform councillor David Cronshaw, who on Facebook also said the party would be running a paper petition.

The church is currently closed, with the Diocese of Sheffield looking to sell the property and exploring options for its future.

But there have been no planning applications submitted that would change the site’s religion of worship.

The 1950s building is currently being advertised for sale on Rightmove, with owners looking for offers in the region of £300,000.

Councillors have shot down rumours that a church will be turned into a mosque. | Google

The last proposal for the building was made in May 2021, and related to the construction of a single-storey side extension.

A Church Commissioner spokesperson - a group that manages church assets - said: “The Church Commissioners are currently working with the Diocese of Sheffield to find a suitable new use for this former place of worship and so secure the future of the building.

“Our work is governed by the Mission and Pastoral Measure 2011 which sets out the legal procedure for the closure of consecrated church buildings and settling their future.

“As part of that process, we have engaged the services of a local agent, and they are currently working on our behalf to field enquiries relating to the sale of the building. In the coming weeks we will review any offers/proposals that have been submitted, after which we hope a preferred purchaser will be identified.

“I would like to make clear that at this time the building is still being advertised, and we are not yet at the point of considering offers.”

The petition has since changed to feature a message from the Diocese of Sheffield confirming that there are no plans to convert the church into a mosque, and the name of the petition has been changed to ‘Keep St Cyprian’s Church as a community building for local people’.

Councillors in the Birley Ward have come forward to dispel the mosque rumours, after conversations with local MP Clive Betts.

A statement made on the Birley Ward Labour Councillors Facebook page says: “It looks like the rumours and the petition about St. Cyprian’s are based on misinformation.

“We need to be really vigilant about how misinformation is spread given social media. If you do have any questions or concerns you can always raise them with your councillors or Clive Betts MP’s office to verify them first.

“We should also take this opportunity to raise this sale with the community. If there are any community leaders who would like to take the building on to help benefit the local area we would urge you to come forward, and to get in touch with ourselves so we might help.”