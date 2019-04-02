Sheffield men accused of child sex offences still wanted by police weeks after failing to appear at court ​​​​​​​

Two men who failed to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court charged with historic child sex offences three weeks ago still have not been located by police.

Kamaran Mahmoodi, 39, of Walkley Road, Walkley and Soran Ali Karim, 43, of Greenland Drive, Darnall were due to appear at the court, along with their nine co-defendants, on Wednesday, March 13.

Sheffield Magistrates' Court

They both failed to appear, and District Judge Paul Heeley issued a warrant for their arrest during the hearing.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said today: “The two men are still wanted, and haven’t been arrested at this time.”

Mahmoodi and Karim have both been charged with rape.

MOST WANTED: South Yorkshire Police seek men over crimes including murder and firearm offences

They were charged along side eight other men who are alleged to have committed a number of child sex offences against one complainant between March 2010 and March 2011.

An eleventh defendant has also been charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

The complainant was 15-years-old at the time of the alleged offending, and cannot be named for legal reasons.

The other nine defendants who did appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court were released on conditional bail, and are next due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, April 9 for a plea hearing.

HERITAGE: Plans approved for giant Henderson’s Relish statue outside Sheffield Town Hall

The defendants and the charges they face are:

* Usman Din, 34, of Seaton Crescent, Manor, charged with three counts of rape

* Tony Ejoune, 60, of Pitt Lane, Manor Top, charged with one count of rape

* Shangar Ibrahimi, 29, of Cemetery Road, Barnsley, charged with one count of rape

* Farhad Mirzaie, 29, of Ironside Road, Gleadless Valley, charged with two counts of rape

* Kawan Omar Ahmed, 29, of Margate Drive, Fir Vale, charged with one count of rape

* Saman Mohammed, 40, of Fox Street, Burngreave, charged with one count of rape

* Jasim Mohammed, 36, of Maxwell Way, Burngreave, charged with three counts of rape

* Nzar Anwar, 39, of Exeter Drive, Broomhall, charged with one count of rape and one count of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, in which he is accused of threatening the alleged victim to withdraw the rape allegation. He is also accused of offering her money

* Saba Mohammed, 40, of Faranden Road, Darnall, accused of one count of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice. Mohammed is also accused of threatening the alleged victim over the rape allegation.

*Soran Ali Karim, 43, of Greenland Drive, Darnall is charged with one count of rape

*Kamaran Mahmoodi, 39, of Walkley Road, Walkley is charged with one count of rape

RETRO: 25 years of North Anston Tropical Butterfly House