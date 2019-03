A popular visitors’ attraction, the Tropical Butterfly House, Wildlife and Falconry Centre in North Anston, Sheffield, is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

As the pictures here show, the centre is home to far more than just butterflies!

Seven buses took 36 children from the Sandall Wood Special School in Doncaster plus school staff and Rotarians on this visit to the Tropical Butterfly House Wildlife and Falconry Centre at North Anston, part of a nationwide Rotary KidsOut Day for children with special needs

Here we can see staff and visitors over the years, encountering animals including lambs, goats, cockatoos, scary-looking insects and snakes.

Pictured at the Tropical Butterfly House Wildlife and Falconry Centre, Woodsetts Road, North Anston, where Beverley Dick is seen with the two orphaned lambs that she is bringing up.

"Look Daddy I've found one!" A youngster and her brother search for one of the hidden Easter Eggs at The Butterfly House, North Anston

Joan Binns from Business Link South Yorkshire with Bev Dick and Monty the Python from the Tropical Butterfly House at Anston, which has seen turnover increase by 30% thanks to new all-weather facilities.

Kath Butler feeding Cyril the orphaned squirrel at The Tropical Butterfly House, North Anston.