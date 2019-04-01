Everyone in Sheffield loves a bit of Hendo’s and now the famous relish will be getting its very own shrine in the city centre.

Sheffield’s love affair with the sauce started when Henry Henderson began manufacturing it in the latter part of the part of the 19th century.

New plans for Hendo's statue

Originally manufactured at 35 Broad Lane in Sheffield, Henderson’s Relish was still being made and was in uninterrupted production within half a mile of the site from which the first bottle was filled until the move to a new food production factory in 2013.

The product's slogan is, "Made in Sheffield for over 100 years" and its famous design and bottle is instantly recogniseable.

Now, the iconic bottle will be immortalised outside of Sheffield Town Hall after plans were approved for a 10ft bronze statue to honour its lasting importance.

Work on the statue will begin over Easter weekend and the architectural firm behind the design, Solaria Pod Fly, said they can’t wait to unveil it to Sheffield.

A company spokeman said: “Sheffield has such a rich history and has given the rest of the world so many things to be grateful for.

“From the famous Sheffield Steel all the way to the Arctic Monkeys, Sheffield’s influence spans far and wide.

“But there’s no greater export than that of a bottle of Henderson's Relish and it’s high time we honoured them for their services to this great city.”