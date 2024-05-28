Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Up to 150 people in Sheffield took part in or witnessed two mass brawls in Sheffield on Saturday.

What happened at the group fight on Woodbourn Road in Sheffield on Saturday?

Woodbourn Road, near the junction with Worthing Road, was the scene of a serious incident on Saturday, May 25, 2024, that left two men in hospital with critical injuries and saw 25 others arrested.

12 people were injured, including two who are reportedly fighting for their lives, in a mass brawl on Woodbourn Road in Sheffield at around 2.25pm on Saturday, May 26, 2024.

Videos shared online show how at least a hundred people in the road as multiple armed men attacked and chased one another in the street.

Another clip shows two men lying in the street with what look like severe injuries, with none of the dozens of other people visible anymore. One man can be seen lying on the pavement and waving down a police car as it arrives

A total of at least 22 people were hurt. Two men were hospitalised with critical injuries and a number of parked vehicles were also damaged in the incident.

25 people in total have been arrested.

Woodbourn Road was shut until late on Sunday while police investigated and there was a heightened police presence over the weekend. South Yorkshire Police has not confirmed if anyone has been charged over the fight yet.

Chief Superintendent Simon Wanless said: “I would strongly encourage anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

“If you were in the area around the time of the incident and have CCTV, video or dashcam footage, please get in touch.”

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the Woodbourn Road incident and has any information can contact police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 364 of May 25, 2024.

However, this incident wasn’t even the only mass brawl in Sheffield on Saturday.

What happened at the group fight on Attercliffe Road in Sheffield on Saturday?

A second large fight broke out at 10.20pm on the same day on Attercliffe Road, close to the junction with Shirland Lane.

A number of weapons were recovered after a group fight broke out on Attercliffe Road in Sheffield at around 10.20pm on May 25. It came nine hours after a different serious mass bawl in Sheffield on Woodbourn Road.

Another video shared online showed how dozens of armed men again clashed in the street. In the clips of this second incident, up to 50 men are seen attacking or jeering at one another with weapons in hand. A number of police officers are seen in high-vis vests intervening.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said in a statement today: “It is reported that a group of people were involved in a disturbance and one man was assaulted. Emergency services attended and one man was taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life threatening or life altering.

“Officers recovered a number of weapons at the scene and an investigation is underway to establish the circumstances of the incident.”

Anyone with information about the Attercliffe Road incident can contact police via 101 or online. Please quote incident number 1,026 of 25 May 2024 when you get in touch.

Are the two group fights in Sheffield on Saturday, May 25, connected?