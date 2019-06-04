Police launch witness appeal over Sheffield teenager assaulted at 'outdoor rave event'
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a Sheffield teenager was left with severe head injuries after an assault at a ‘outdoor rave event’.
By Dan Hayes
Tuesday, 04 June, 2019, 17:53
The 17-year-old was left requiring surgery after the assault which took place in the early hours of Sunday, June 2 at Lady Cannings Plantation on Sheephill Road in Sheffield.
A 20-year-old man was arrested and remains in custody but police are now appealing for anyone else who saw what happened to come forward.
The 17-year-old was taken to hospital with injuries from an unknown weapon but his condition is not believed to be life-threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 178 of June 2.