Sheffield man wanted for murder remains on the run one year on
A Sheffield man wanted for murder remains on the run today – one year on after a brutal attack which left another man dead.
Abdi Ali, who is also known as ‘Madman’, ‘Johnny’ and ‘Gulaid’, is wanted by Humberside Police over the murder of 47-year-old Shaun Lyall, who was attacked in his home in Cleethorpes, on Tuesday, July 17.
Mr Lyall is believed to have been attacked by a number of people using a range of weapons and detectives believe Ali could hold vital information about the incident.
A £5,000 reward has been offered by Crimestoppers for information leading to his arrest.
Ali, 29, was born in Somalia but moved to Sheffield as a child and spent most of his life there until he moved to the east coast last summer.
He has links to the Shirecliffe and Pitsmoor areas of Sheffield.
Despite repeated appeals for Ali to come forward he has not yet made contact with the police.
Last week, 45-year-old Craig Whittle, from Corporation Road, Grimsby, was charged with assisting an offender in relation to the murder.
He is alleged to have washed Mr Lyall’s body after the attack and disposed of blood stained footwear.
He was also charged with affray, possession of a knife in a public place and two counts of possession of a class A drug with intent to supply in relation to an incident in Blackpool on July 13, 2018.
Anyone with information on Ali’s whereabouts should call Humberside Police on 101 and quote incident number 517 of July 17.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.