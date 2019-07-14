Memorial garden for Rotherham murder victim Leonne Weeks to open next week
A garden in memory of murdered Rotherham teenager Leonne Weeks will be opened next week.
By Sam Cooper
Sunday, 14 July, 2019, 13:30
The tribute to the 16-year-old will be opened at the Jade Youth and Community Centre in Dinnington on Friday, July 19 at 11am.
Leonne was stabbed to death in an alleyway in the village by Shea Heeley two years ago.
Heeley, of Doe Quarry Lane, Dinnngton, was jailed for life last year, with a minimum term of 24-and-a-half years.