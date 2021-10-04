Sheffield man jailed over £32,000 cannabis stash found by police in bedroom
A Sheffield man has been jailed after police raided his home and found a £32,000 cannabis stash in his bedroom.
Dritan Marku, aged 27, of Kingswood Hall, Wadsley Park Village, Middlewood, was jailed for two years after being charged possession with intent to supply cannabis.
Sheffield Crown Court heard that officers raided Marku’s home while he was asleep and found a laundry bag in his bedroom which contained eight vacuum sealed bags of herbal cannabis.
PC Liam Stewart, from Sheffield’s Fortify Team, which deals with organised crime, said: “This is another great result which I hope demonstrates our commitment to removing drugs from the streets of Sheffield.
“Drug dealing has a huge impact on our communities and is often linked to other serious violent and organised criminality.
“I would like to encourage members of the public to contact us with any information they may have around properties that are being used in the cultivation or supply of drugs.”