Dritan Marku, aged 27, of Kingswood Hall, Wadsley Park Village, Middlewood, was jailed for two years after being charged possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Sheffield Crown Court heard that officers raided Marku’s home while he was asleep and found a laundry bag in his bedroom which contained eight vacuum sealed bags of herbal cannabis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dritan Marku has been jailed over a huge stash of cannabis found by police in Sheffield

PC Liam Stewart, from Sheffield’s Fortify Team, which deals with organised crime, said: “This is another great result which I hope demonstrates our commitment to removing drugs from the streets of Sheffield.

“Drug dealing has a huge impact on our communities and is often linked to other serious violent and organised criminality.