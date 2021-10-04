Sheffield man jailed over £32,000 cannabis stash found by police in bedroom

A Sheffield man has been jailed after police raided his home and found a £32,000 cannabis stash in his bedroom.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 4th October 2021, 7:47 am

Dritan Marku, aged 27, of Kingswood Hall, Wadsley Park Village, Middlewood, was jailed for two years after being charged possession with intent to supply cannabis.

CRIME: Terrifying gun attack carried out at house on Sheffield estate

Sheffield Crown Court heard that officers raided Marku’s home while he was asleep and found a laundry bag in his bedroom which contained eight vacuum sealed bags of herbal cannabis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Dritan Marku has been jailed over a huge stash of cannabis found by police in Sheffield

Read More

Read More
Police confirm identity of 94-year-old woman killed in crash in Eckington, near ...

PC Liam Stewart, from Sheffield’s Fortify Team, which deals with organised crime, said: “This is another great result which I hope demonstrates our commitment to removing drugs from the streets of Sheffield.

“Drug dealing has a huge impact on our communities and is often linked to other serious violent and organised criminality.

“I would like to encourage members of the public to contact us with any information they may have around properties that are being used in the cultivation or supply of drugs.”

COURT: Violent robbery of elderly couple lands Sheffield woman five years in jail for her role