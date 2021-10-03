Violent robbery of elderly couple lands Sheffield woman five years in jail for her role

Jessica Hodgkinson, aged 37, along with a still unidentified man, burst into the home of an elderly couple at around 9am on February 26.

Shortly before the incident Hodgkinson, of Dundas Road, Tinsley, Sheffield, had attempted to buy cigarettes from a man at a house in Newland Dale, Chesterfield.

Jessica Hodgkinson

She argued with the man about a small discount on the cigarettes and left the house without buying anything.

Hodgkinson came back a short time later with an unidentified man who was armed with a bar and hit the victim over the head.

It was accepted at court that she was unaware that her accomplice was armed until he produced the weapon, but had made no attempt to stop him and then attacked her victim’s bed-ridden wife, aged in her 80s, by pulling her around the room.

The pair then ran off with a stash of cigarettes.

CCTV capturing the pair making their escape was seized and a local officer identified Hodgkinson. She was arrested.

After admitting her part in the incident, she was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of robbery and another count of attempted robbery.

At Derby Crown Court on Monday (September 27) she was also handed a victim surcharge of £181.

Detective Staff Investigator David Wright said: “This was an extremely unpleasant and upsetting attack on two elderly people.

“It was more by luck than judgement that nobody was more seriously injured – both recovered well from their injuries.”