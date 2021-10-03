Police confirm identity of 94-year-old woman killed in crash in Eckington, near Sheffield

Ina Crouch, aged 94, has now been named as the pedestrian who died at the scene of a collision in Church Street, between the junctions with Sheffield Road and Mill Road.

It comes after police appealed for information on her identify following the incident at 3.30pm on Monday, September 27.

Revealing the news on Wednesday, a spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “Her family are aware, and our thoughts are with them at this time.

“Officers are continuing their enquiries into the incident and are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time – in particular anyone with dashcam footage that may have captured the incident or the moments leading up to it.”

Anyone with footage is asked to contact Derbyshire police using reference 21*562152.