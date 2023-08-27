Sheffield man jailed for incident near Cardiff which saw woman, 76, falsely imprisoned and assaulted

A man from Sheffield has been jailed for illegally imprisoning and assaulting a pensioner in her own home.

Benjamin Brightmore, who is aged 33, has been jailed for three and a half years for the false imprisonment of the 76-year-old woman, after a court was told how he forced his way into her house when she let her dog out one night late last year

It follows a court case in South Wales following action by South Wales Police.

The victim, described by police as an elderly female who lived alone in Fairwater, near Cardiff in South Wales, had gone to let her dog out into the garden during the night last November. A man who she did not know was in her garden and forced his way into her house. The case went to court after South Wales Police took action in the case.

South Wales Police said following Brightmore's sentencing earlier this month: "He then assaulted her and then prevented her from leaving on three occasions using violence causing minor injuries.

"The victim used quick thinking and went into the garage claiming to get cigarettes for the suspect, and then has managed to escape through the garage door and run to her neighbour’s address.

"Brightmore, from Sheffield, was traced through CCTV, ANPR (automatic number plate recognition) and forensics which led to his arrest and charge on February 18 2023 and charged and remanded the following day."