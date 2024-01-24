Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police raided three homes in the Burngreave and Pitsmoor areas of Sheffield yesterday as part of 'Neighbourhood Policing Week'.

Officers from the Burngreave Neighbourhood Team swooped on homes in Malton Street and Scott Road.

Drugs found during a police raid in Sheffield (Photo: South Yorkshire Police)

During searches a large number of cannabis plants were located and seized.

South Yorkshire Police said: "An investigation will now take place to identify those involved, including any persons linked to the rental of properties for use as cannabis farms."

The team has also released some results from operations last week.

A large quantity of class A drug were recovered during another raid. Two arrests were made with suspects held on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

In another incident another arrest was made when a male suspect was chased by officers and detained on suspicion of dealing class A drugs.

Another male was arrested for illegal entry to the UK and driving offences after failing to stop in a vehicle for officers.

And five vehicles were seized from uninsured and disqualified drivers.

South Yorkshire Police said: "We do listen and we do take action against those that continue to commit crime in the Burngreave and Pitsmoor area.