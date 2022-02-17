Paul Franks, aged 47, of Blackstock Road, Gleadless Valley, has been charged over an incident at the hospital last weekend.

Officers were called by a member of hospital staff at 8.54pm on Saturday reporting that two patients had been fighting.

A Sheffield man, Paul Franks, has been charged with manslaughter following the death of a patient at Rotherham District General Hospital

One of the patients, Paul Reed, died of his injuries in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A post-mortem concluded that Mr Reed died of a subdural haemorrhage.