Sheffield man charged with manslaughter after death of patient at Rotherham District General Hospital
A Sheffield man has been charged with manslaughter over the death of a patient at Rotherham District General Hospital.
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 10:00 am
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 10:01 am
Paul Franks, aged 47, of Blackstock Road, Gleadless Valley, has been charged over an incident at the hospital last weekend.
Officers were called by a member of hospital staff at 8.54pm on Saturday reporting that two patients had been fighting.
One of the patients, Paul Reed, died of his injuries in the early hours of Sunday morning.
A post-mortem concluded that Mr Reed died of a subdural haemorrhage.