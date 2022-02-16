Patient who died after assault at Rotherham Hospital named as Paul Reed as murder inquiry continues
A man who died after being allegedly assaulted at Rotherham District General Hospital has been named.
Paul Reed, aged 48, died after an altercation with another patient on Saturday, February 12.
A 47-year-old man remains in police custody today after being arrested on suspicion of murder.
Officers were called by a member of hospital staff at 8.54pm reporting that two patients had been fighting. Mr Reed died of his injuries in the early hours of the following morning.
A post-mortem carried out on Monday, February 14 concluded that Mr Reed died of a subdural haemorrhage, which is a type of bleed on the brain.
South Yorkshire Police say they are continuing to support Mr Reed’s family and work with Rotherham District General Hospital as the murder inquiry continues.
Anyone with information which could assist, should can call 101 and quote incident number 939 of February 12. Information can also be reportedly anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.