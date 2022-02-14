Police were called to Rotherham District General Hospital on Saturday evening following reports that two patients at the hospital had been involved in a fight.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, one of the patients, a 48-year-old man died of his injuries.

A spokesperson for The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust said: “An incident occurred between two patients at Rotherham Hospital on Saturday and South Yorkshire Police were called. We are unable to provide additional comment due to the ongoing police investigation.

Police remain stationed at Rotherham District General Hospital following incident on Saturday evening.

"We are offering support to those affected by the incident and would like to reassure our patients, their families and our colleagues that their safety and security is of upmost importance.”

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police confirmed that a 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

“Officers were called by a member of hospital staff at 8.54pm reporting that two patients had been fighting. One of the patients, a 48-year-old man, died of his injuries in the early hours of this morning.

“A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

“We are working closely with the hospital and will remain on scene this evening as we conduct enquiries. The man’s family has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.”

As of Monday morning, officers remain at the hospital whilst the murder investigation continues.