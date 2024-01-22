The defendant is set to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court, charged with the offence.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Court papers state that Mr Iqbal is accused of being the owner of a dog the owner of a dog, namely a Presa Canario Dog Type breed, which was allegedly 'dangerously out of control' and caused injury to a man

A Sheffield man has been charged with the offence of owner/person in charge of dog dangerously out of control causing injury, following an incident in a city suburb which left a man injured.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

54-year-old Thair Iqbal was charged with the offence, in connection with an incident on Handsworth Road, Handsworth on September 19, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Court papers state that Mr Iqbal is accused of being the owner of a dog the owner of a dog, namely a Presa Canario Dog Type breed, which was allegedly 'dangerously out of control' and caused injury to a man on the date in question.