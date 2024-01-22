Sheffield man charged after dog injures man while allegedly 'dangerously out of control'
The defendant is set to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court, charged with the offence.
A Sheffield man has been charged with the offence of owner/person in charge of dog dangerously out of control causing injury, following an incident in a city suburb which left a man injured.
54-year-old Thair Iqbal was charged with the offence, in connection with an incident on Handsworth Road, Handsworth on September 19, 2023.
Court papers state that Mr Iqbal is accused of being the owner of a dog the owner of a dog, namely a Presa Canario Dog Type breed, which was allegedly 'dangerously out of control' and caused injury to a man on the date in question.
Mr Iqbal has been charged under legislation from the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991, and he is now due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today (Monday, January 22, 2024).