Defendant, Daniel Jones, was brought before Sheffield Crown Court on September 2 to be sentenced for offences including controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, after putting his former partner through what Judge Graham Robinson described as a ‘two-year nightmare’.

Summarising the campaign of abuse Jones, of Medlock Drive, Handsworth subjected his former partner, the complainant, to, Judge Robinson added: “You burned her arm with a cigarette...you isolated her from her friends and family to keep her for you and you alone.”

He added: “You monitored her; you belittled her. If she wanted to go out with other people, the other people had to be approved by you, she had no real life on her own. You advised her on what sort of clothes she could wear.”

Judge Robinson described Jones’ behaviour as being part of a course of conduct commonly carried out by ‘inadequate; immature and insecure males,’ adding that it amounted to a ‘serious case of controlling and coercive behaviour’.

Prosecuting barrister, Kevin Jones, detailed how Jones, aged 24, and the complainant both have children from previous relationships, but Jones attempted to prevent her from contacting the father of her children to speak about childcare arrangements.

In addition to trying to control the complainant, the court heard how, on occasion, Jones would also become violent with her at her home, sometimes while her children were present in the house.

One such incident took place on August 13 last year, shortly after the complainant tried to end the relationship, a decision Jones initially reacted to by telling the complainant he would ‘knock’ her ‘jaw off’.

“His behaviour was such that she believed he was capable of something like that,” Mr Jones said.

Mr Jones told the court how the defendant went to the complainant’s house on the evening of August 12, after going to the pub, and she asked him to leave due to him being ‘under the influence’.

Jones returned the following day and attacked the complainant, pushing her into her oven hard enough to damage it, and hitting her around the ear so forcefully that it perforated her eardrum.

The court heard how the complainant went to the police following this incident.

Mr Jones said complainant’s daughter was home with her friend when the incident took place, and in a statement to the court, the complainant described how her daughter still ‘talks about it all the time’.

Mr Jones said the complainant also described how Jones made her ‘feel worthless, controlling everything she did,’ and also would not allow her to have a job.

He added: “She says she felt the defendant wanted her to be miserable, had to be better than her, and what she did was never good enough.”

The complainant said she is now ‘happy’ in a new relationship, but she continues to be affected by the abuse she experienced, and still ‘flinches’ at the slightest thing.

Jones pleaded guilty to the charges he faced at an earlier hearing.

Defending, Richard Davies, said this was Jones’ first conviction, adding that he has engaged well with the Probation Service since he was charged.

Mr Davies continued: “He’s expressed regret, he’s expressed remorse and recognises he has to change.”

Passing sentence, Judge Robinson said Jones deserved a custodial sentence of 18 months.

He added that the ‘sad fact’ is that if he jailed Jones immediately, instead of suspending his sentence, he would be released in nine months’ time; and would be unlikely to receive any help to tackle the issues which led to his offending.

Consequently, Judge Robinson suspended Jones 18 month sentence for two years, ordered him to complete 30 sessions on the building better relationships programme, and 25 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

He told Jones: “It seems to me that this is the best course for the generality of women, prove me wrong and you will go to prison.”

Judge Robinson also addressed Jones’ loved ones, who accompanied him to court, directly, and urged them to ‘heed’ the following warning: “He [Jones] is a clear and present danger to women. He’s got to learn to how to treat them properly over the next two years.”