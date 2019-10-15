Sheffield man attacked pregnant partner with chair

Mohammed Ali was jailed during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court today (Tuesday, October 15)

The incident took place on May 23 this year, after Mohammed Ali and his partner, who was around two to three months pregnant, got into an argument, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor, Andrew Peterson, said Ali, 35, became ‘angry’ with her, and accused her of ‘cheating on him’.

“He dragged her into the flat where he struck her repeatedly with a chair, causing injuries to her head. Police were called and attended at the flat.

“The complainant told them what happened and was conveyed to hospital,” Mr Peterson said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said the victim ‘declined to make any statement’ but told police she ‘received 18 stitches’ for the injuries she suffered in the attack.

Ali, of Brightmore Drive, Netherthorpe, was also noted to have suffered a cut to his eye during the altercation.

He made no comment during police interview, the court heard.

Ali entered a guilty plea to the charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on a basis that was accepted by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Mr Peterson said that in the basis of plea, Ali described the victim as a ‘user of Class A drugs’ whose behaviour towards him was affected while she was under the influence of such substances.

Ali claimed that on the day of the attack he believed his victim to be under the influence of drugs, and believed she had spent hundreds of pounds on drugs that day.

His basis of plea stated: “I accept hitting her with a chair, I do not accept kicking her in the stomach.”

Ali, who has previously been jailed for 28 months for supplying heroin, entered his guilty plea at an earlier hearing.

Peter Byrne, defending, said: “He regrets that the incident happened at all. On reflection, he says that he should not have stayed at the flat when she had gone out.

“He accepts that might have given rise to things escalating, which shows a level of insight. He would apologise to her, but there has been no contact during his time on remand. He extends his apologies to the court for this incident happening at all.”

Judge Rachael Harrison jailed Ali for 15 months.

She told him: “This was an assault on a pregnant woman in her own home. I accept that you also received injuries during the incident.”