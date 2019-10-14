Man jailed for engaging in sexual activity with 13-year-old girl in Sheffield

Looci was jailed during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court today (Monday, October 14)

Wilondja Looci, of Exeter Drive, Broomhall carried out the offence of penetrative sexual activity with a child in November 2017, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Nicola Quinney said Looci’s victim was 13-years-old at the time, and the crime took place after she was awoken to Looci holding her down in her bed.

“He proceeded to have sex with her even though she was upset,” Ms Quinney said.

Ms Quinney said the incident led to the girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, becoming pregnant with Looci’s baby.

In a statement read to the court, Looci’s victim said that she and her family had both been left feeling ‘distressed’ by what happened.

“I have felt so many emotions. I couldn’t believe or understand what had happened to me. I was so upset,” she said.

The girl added: “I considered ending my life, I didn’t know what to do.”

Ms Quinney said the 10-year age difference between Looci and his victim should be regarded as an aggravating factor.

Looci, 25, pleaded guilty to the offence of penetrative sexual activity with a child at an earlier hearing.

The court was told that Looci was a Congolese national who came to the United Kingdom in 2013, after living in refugee camps.

Joy Merriam, defending, said that the ‘disparity between the ages’ of the defendant and the complainant would not be a regarded to be as significant in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“He has no previous convictions, is of good character and there is remorse that is mentioned in his pre-sentence report,” she said.

Addressing Judge Peter Kelson QC, Ms Merriam said the defendant did not know what the age of consent was here, and had asked Judge Kelson to take that into consideration.

Judge Kelson jailed Looci for four years, and made him the subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.

He described Ms Merriam’s mitigation concerning the age difference between Looci and his victim, and his understanding about the age of consent, to be ‘controversial’.

“These are proper submissions but do not stand up to scrutiny. You have been in England, living a stable life, for six years. You are an adult. That is an end to that submission,” Judge Kelson said.

The Sheffield Rape Crisis Centre offer confidential helpline support as well as counselling and advice on giving support to others who have been raped or sexually abused.

Call their confidential helpline on 0808 802 9999, which is open every day between 10am and midnight, or visit their website here.