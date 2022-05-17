Sheffield man, 57, charged with rape and false imprisonment over alleged abuse of four teenage girls in 1990s

A Sheffield man has been charged with 17 offences relating to the abuse of four teenage girls in the 1990s.

By Robert Cumber
Tuesday, 17th May 2022, 3:16 pm

The 57-year-old is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on June 22 charged with rape, indecent assault, false imprisonment, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The offences are alleged to have been committed between 1996 and 1999 against four female victims, who were aged between 15 and 19 years old at the time.

Sheffield Magistrates' Court, where a 57-year-old man from Sheffield is due to appear on June 22 charged with 17 offences relating to the abuse of four teenage girls in the 1990s

The man was charged today by officers from the National Crime Agency’s Operation Stovewood investigation into historic child sexual exploitation and abuse in Rotherham.

The NCA’s Senior Investigating Officer Philip Marshall said: “We remain focused on seeking justice for and providing support to victims, who remain our first priority.

“Our investigations in Rotherham continue, and I’d urge anyone who believes they may have been a victim between 1997 and 2013, or who might have information that might assist us, to contact us.”

If you believe that you were a victim of child sexual abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013, or have information that might assist the NCA’s investigations, you can email [email protected] or contact the NCA Control Centre on 0370 496 7622.