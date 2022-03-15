It was announced yesterday, Monday, March 14, that the court building on Castle Street was closed and would remain shut on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

A message from delivery manager Jen Twomey stated: “It has become necessary to close the Sheffield Magistrates’ Court building this morning due to several leaks and health and safety issues that arose.”

She said work would be relocated where possible, with some trials being delayed and other cases being moved to Sheffield Combined Courts Centre, which houses the crown court, and to Barnsley and Doncaster magistrates’ courts.

She added: “I am sorry for the inconvenience caused to you by these contingency arrangements and I would like to thank you all for your patience and co-operation.”

Anyone phoning Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today was met with a recorded message telling them: “Our building is closed today but our staff are working from home and can answer emails.”

Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh said: “It’s absolutely absurd that Sheffield Magistrates’ Court was forced to close yesterday because of the sheer state and disrepair of the building.

“The Government has failed to invest in the justice system and once again it’s victims that will be paying the price.”

It’s not known at this stage how many cases have been able to go ahead as planned and how many have been postponed due to the closure.