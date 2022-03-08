Driving offences

LOGAN PETER ROSSITER, 27, of Southey Green Road; driving without licence, without insurance, drug driving (Cannabis, cocaine), refusing to stop when directed by police; disqualified for 12 months, fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85

STEPHEN SHORT, 35, of Penistone Road North; drink driving; community order, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 23 months

Here are all the latest convictions and sentences from Sheffield Magistrate's Court.

LAURA ROSE TURNER, 26, of Lingfoot Crescent; drink driving; fined £280, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months

DEAN PATRICK BAILEY, 49, of Prince of Wales Road; drug driving (cocaine); community order, disqualified for 27 months, surcharge £95, costs £85

ERIN MCMAHON, 26, of Waterthorpe Rise; drink driving; fined £200, surcharge 334, costs £85, disqualified for 16 months

DELROY J BROWN, 37, of Westminster Avenue; unreadable licence plate, worn out tyres without deep enough groove (offside, rear offside), not wearing a seatbelt, no test certificate; fined £200, costs £110, surcharge £100, six points

LEIGH WRAGG, 34, of Deer Park View; driving without insurance, without licence, possession of air weapon (five counts), possession of bladed article; fined £150, surcharge £95, nine points, air weapons and knives destroyed

ISHMAIL THOMPSON, 31, of Southey Avenue; driving while disqualified, without insurance, assault; community order, compensation £250, electronic curfew, disqualified for 12 months

DARREN LEE FLYNN, 38, of Margate Drive; harassment, racially aggravated; community order, compensation £100, surcharge £95, costs £100

MAGDALENA SZTARK, 46, Manor Oaks Close; driving without due care and attention; fined £184, surcharge £34, costs £110, six point.

ANDREW PETER DEAKIN, 54, Bank Street; driving without insurance; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £110, six points

JOSHUA WHYSALL-WOOD, 28, of Beeches Bank; drink driving; fined £384, surcharge 334, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months

BRENDAN EASTWOOD, 28, of Studfield Crescent; drink driving; fined £323, surcharge, £34, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months

JAMES SMITH, 29, of Barrow Road: drink driving, driving while disqualified, without insurance; eight weeks prison, disqualified for 18 months

KIERON SIMPSON, 30, Moor Crescent; driving with no test certificate; fined £66, surcharge £34

QOTAIBI AL-QOTAIBI, 19, of Sedan Street; failed to stop at red light, driving without insurance, without licence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £110, six points

BENJAMIN LEEDHAM BEECH, 26, Sicey Avenue; driving without insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £110, six points

JACK DANIEL BECKWITH, 29,of Fleury Rise; drug driving, driving while disqualified, without insurance, possession of cannabis; 12 weeks prison suspended for 12 months, disqualified for 27 months, surcharge £128, costs £100

DWAYNE SIMPSON, 19, of Moor Crescent; failure to stop on order of police, driving while disqualified; community order, disqualified for six months, fined £120, surcharge £95, costs £85

SIMON LEROY HUTTON, 44, of Old Farm House; speeding (47mph in a 40mph zone); fined £333, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified six months

ADAM LLOYD HARPER, 34 of Peck Mill View; drink driving, community order, electronic curfew, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months

JACK TYZACK, 20, of Parsonage Close; drug driving (cannabis), fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months

MANDY MICHELLE TSING, 58, of Sicey Avenue; failure to provide specimen; community order, fined £300, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months

SHAQUILLE HINES, 26, of Nether Shire Lane; failed to stop at red light; fined £66, three points

AMEVI KOUASSI, 43, of Beaumont Crescent; failed to stop at red light; fined 3225, surcharge £34, costs £110, three points

Drug-related offences

LEANNE MARPLES, 40, of Motehall Road; possession of Class B (synthetic cannabis); conditional discharge, surcharge £22

MALEKI STERLING, 30, of Elm Lane; failure to provide specimen; fined £250, costs £100, surcharge £34, disqualified for 12 months

KABIR SHABIR, 35, of Penistone Road North; failed to give information of alleged offender; fined £300, surcharge £34, costs £300, six points

Theft, criminal damage and violent offences

LEE MICHAEL TYSON BAILEY, 32, of Kyle Close; theft, breach of community order (causing unnecessary suffering to dog and five cats); compensation £50, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement

CHANTELLE SONYA KARIM, 33, of Wordsworth Avenue; theft; eight weeks prison

AARON JAKE CARNALL FEWKES, 22, of John Street; theft; breach of suspended sentence (theft); 18 weeks prison, 12 weeks suspended for 12 months; £485 compensation

ALEX CRAIG FEWKES, 22, John Street; theft, breach of suspended sentence (theft); breach of suspended sentence (theft); 18 weeks prison, four weeks suspended for 12 months; £485 compensation

KEENAN LEE GODDARD, 21, of Richmond Park Rise; theft; fined £80, compensation £12, surcharge £34, costs £85

KELLY MARIE GRAYSON, 37, of Hatfield House Lane; theft; compensation £124, surcharge £34, costs £85.

LEON GRANT, 46, of Swanbourne Road; theft; four weeks prison, surcharge £128

MARIE LOUISE BARRACLOUGH, 43, of Blackstock Road; theft, abusive words or behaviour; community order, compensation £100

ANTHONY SANDERS, 51, of Harvey Clough Road; theft (12 counts); community order, drug rehabilitation, compensation £100

DANIEL DUNLEAVEY, 36, of Tannery Close; criminal damage; community order, compensation £300

NATHAN BIGGINS, 36, of NFA; criminal damage, drunk and disorderly behaviour; 28 days prison, compensation £175

DIONNE NATALIE WHITE, 38, of Honeysuckle Road; assault, criminal damage; community order, compensation £100, costs £120

KHALID SHAW, 34, of City Road; assault; fined £500, compensation £150, costs £85

JOHN CHARLES CARSWELL, 42, of Woodsetts Road; assault; restraining order, fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £200

DAVID DEAN WOOD, 42, of Birklands Avenue; criminal damage; conditional discharge, compensation £140, surcharge £22, costs £45

LIAM PHILLIP SMITH, 32, of Shortbrook Way; criminal damage, abusive words or behaviour, causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal (kicking and punching a dog), assault of emergency worker; community order, alcohol treatment order, compensation £500, charge £95

BRADLEY CAMPBELL, 24, of Dovercourt Road; breaching of criminal behaviour order (begging outside Lidl, Asda, McDonalds, in Dalton), failure to provide specimen; four weeks prison, surcharge £128

LEAH SIMON MORRISON, 33, of Cuthbert Bank Road; assault; 12 weeks prison suspended for 12 months; compensation £400

LIAM SIERNEY, 19, of Bellhouse Road; assault; community order, £150 compensation, surcharge £95, costs £85

Disorderly behaviour

ROBERT STEVEN PARKER, 42, of Heather Lea Avenue; drunk and disorderly behaviour; fined £46, surcharge £34, costs £85

SCOTT ANDERSON, 29, of Martin Street; drunk and disorderly behaviour; fined £100 surcharge £34, costs £20

OMAR BAHAR, 33, of Norfolk Road; indecent or grossly offensive 999 call, breach of suspended sentence (ABH, racially aggravated); 16 weeks prison suspended for 12 months, compensation £250, fined £200

Harassment and breach of restraining orders

ANTONIO ANTHONIES, 21, of Lansbury Road; harassment; restraining order (two years), fined £250, surcharge £34, costs £85

CRAIG FOULSTONE, 55, of Hollinsend Road; breach of restraining order; conditional discharge, surcharge 322, costs £85