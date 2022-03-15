Tinashe Kampira, aged 20, whose address cannot be disclosed, and another man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were convicted last week of the murder of Khuram Javed, who was also known as Khurm.

The 30-year-old solicitor, who was also married and had two children, was shot and stabbed in Clough Road, near Bramall Lane, on Saturday, April 10, 2021.

Khuram was a solictor for the Alison Law legal firm based on London Road, Abbeydale.

Killers jailed in Sheffield so far this year: Top (L-R) - Bradley Ward and Stephen Dunford Bottom (L-R) Ross Turton and Renars Geslers

He and a group of friends were shot at after confronting another group who were said to have been acting suspiciously around a car.

Khuram was also knifed during the violence.

His killers will discover how long they will spend behind bars during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday.

Four other killers have been jailed by Sheffield judges so far this year.

ROSS TURTON

Ross Turton, 30, was jailed for life and ordered to serve a minimum of 25 years behind bars for killing dad-of-three Danny Irons.

Danny, 32, collapsed and died on Fretson Green, Manor, after being stabbed last April.

Following a three-week trial, Turton, of Danewood Drive, Manor, who denied murder, was found guilty.

Jurors heard how Turton had been to check on a cannabis crop growing in a nearby house, which he feared was at risk of a break-in, when he came across Danny and violence flared.

BRADLEY WARD

Bradley Ward, aged 24 and of Frecheville, stabbed 31-year-old Ricky Collins, a dad-of-three, in his chest and arm during an incident in Killamarsh last March – severing an artery.

Ricky had been involved in an argument with Ward’s girlfriend earlier in the night, which had been the trigger for the fatal attack.

Ward, who went on the run for six days after the fatal stabbing, denied murder and claimed his actions were in self defence but he was found guilty by jurors after a three-week trial and jailed for life.

He was ordered to serve a minimum of 23 years behind bars before he can be considered for parole.

Jailing Ward, Judge Robert Egbuna, described the incident as a ‘senseless killing’ and described Ward’s behaviour as ‘shocking’.

STEPHEN DUNFORD

Convicted gang member Stephen Dunford, who shot a 12-year-old boy in Sheffield two years ago and was already serving time behind bars for that attack, was sentenced in January for killing a woman back in 2018.

Dunford, formerly of Fellbrigg Road, Arbourthorne, drove a grey Fiat Punto at speed through a red traffic light on St Mary’s Gate in the city centre whilst under the influence of drugs and struck Naomi Colcomb as she was on a crossing.

Naomi, 28, suffered catastrophic injuries and died at the scene but Dunford failed to stop.

The car he was driving was later found on fire in Heeley Green.

Dunford was already serving a life sentence, with a minimum of 19 years behind bars for the 2020 shooting, when he was sentenced over the death crash, which happened two years earlier.

He admitted causing death by dangerous driving and was jailed for six years, with the sentence to run concurrently with the life sentence.

RENARS GESLERS

Mentally-ill Renars Geslers was detained in a hospital indefinitely for stabbing his 61-year-old mum, Agita Geslere, to death.

Geslers, aged 32, of Hoyle Mill Road, Stairfoot, Barnsley, pleaded guilty to manslaughter after it was established he suffers with paranoid schizophrenia.