Roads reopen following explosion in Sheffield city centre
Firefighters spent around two hours at the scene of an explosion in a Sheffield city centre building this afternoon.
Emergency services were called to Bailey Street at around 2.40pm, including three fire engines, multiple ambulances and several police cars.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said two crews from Sheffield Central and one from Lowedges were called to the scene.
Bailey Street and part of Pinfold Street was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.
No-one was injured in the incident but firefighters spent around two hours at the scene dousing the flames.
One eyewitness said: “There’s been some sort of explosion – I don’t know exactly what’s happened but there was a lot of smoke at first.”
Workers on a nearby student accommodation block carried on with their work while the incident was dealt with.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service added it was not known what caused the explosion.
An investigation is expected to be carried out into the cause of the blaze.