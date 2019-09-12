Roads reopen following explosion in Sheffield city centre

Firefighters spent around two hours at the scene of an explosion in a Sheffield city centre building this afternoon.

By Sam Cooper
Thursday, 12th September 2019, 18:11 pm
Updated 5 minutes ago

Emergency services were called to Bailey Street at around 2.40pm, including three fire engines, multiple ambulances and several police cars.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said two crews from Sheffield Central and one from Lowedges were called to the scene.

Bailey Street and part of Pinfold Street was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Firefighters at the scene of an explosion on Bailey Street in Sheffield city centre. Picture: Sam Cooper / The Star

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

CRIME: Police found Sheffield boy who had been stabbed after being called to separate incident

No-one was injured in the incident but firefighters spent around two hours at the scene dousing the flames.

One eyewitness said: “There’s been some sort of explosion – I don’t know exactly what’s happened but there was a lot of smoke at first.”

Workers on a nearby student accommodation block carried on with their work while the incident was dealt with.

Firefighters at the scene of an explosion on Bailey Street in Sheffield city centre. Picture: Sam Cooper / The Star.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service added it was not known what caused the explosion.

An investigation is expected to be carried out into the cause of the blaze.