More travellers arrive at Sheffield leisure centre car park

Around six caravans are reported to have set up camp in the car park of Thorncliffe Health and Leisure Centre in High Green after arriving overnight.

Only last month, travellers were ordered to leave the site, with residents claiming their presence had caused a number of fundraising events to be cancelled, and several caravans also appeared in June.

It is not known whether any of the travellers who have arrived this time had been there before.

Thorncliffe Health and Leisure Centre in High Green

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A member of staff at the leisure centre this morning confirmed that a number of caravans were present but said there had been no problems, with the leisure centre open as normal and all events going ahead as planned.

He said customers who had booked parties were informed about the situation and were happy to go ahead with their bookings.

He added that ‘the local council and other authorities’ had been informed but said he didn’t know what action, if any, was being taken.

Last month, officials from Sheffield Council visited the site along with police and served those present with a notice to leave, which they subsequently did.

A council spokesman said at the time that Places for People Leisure (P4P), which operates the leisure centre in partnership with the council, was ‘putting steps in place to ensure this doesn’t happen again’, but P4P was unavailable for comment.

A user of the leisure centre, who asked not to be named, said: “My husband and daughter, who are members, were at the gym this morning and I take my granddaughter to her swimming lessons on a Wednesday.

“There are around six caravans, which were picked up by CCTV cameras arriving during the night.