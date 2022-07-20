On Tuesday, July 19, a major incident was declared due to a spate of fires in South Yorkshire where the mercury hit above 39C in Sheffield and 40C in Doncaster for the first time ever.

Multiple fires simultaneously broke out across South Yorkshire, including homes in Rotherham and Barnsley, some of which were completely destroyed, resulting in an overwhelming demand for South Yorkshire's emergency services.

Among the multiple fires extinguished last night was a massive blaze on Strauss Crescent in Maltby, which began on scrubland and spread to outbuildings, fences, and homes.

Grassland blazes were reported at Rossington, Hatfield, Cusworth and Cantley in Doncaster. Sprotbrough Road was shut after a wildfire broke out on a railway line, with residents describing ashes 'falling from the sky'. In Rotherham, the fields of Laughton-en-le-Morthen caught fire, producing thick, black smoke plumes that could be seen for miles. Large fires were also reported between Dinnington and near Lambrell Avenue in Kiveton. Fire crews and South Yorkshire Police were also deployed to tackle a blaze on Burton Road, in the Monk Bretton area of Barnsley.

In the latest figure released to the public on Wednesday, July 20, the fire service said they received more then 2,100 calls, handled at least 1,500 emergency calls and mobilised to 228 incidents across the county.

A number of firefighters were admitted to hospital with heat exhaustion after tackling raging fires across South Yorkshire during yesterday’s heatwave.

Even though the temperature has significantly dropped on Wednesday, South Yorkshire Police, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, and Yorkshire Ambulance Service continue to work together and closely monitor the situation.

Additionally, the emergency services have urged the public not to dial 999 unless a life is in danger.

Due to the continuing warm weather, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has also pleaded with people to refrain from having bonfires or barbecues.

A spokesperson said: “Don’t have a garden bonfire. Just don’t.