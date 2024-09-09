A Sheffield man has been jailed after making threats of violence and sexual violence towards a teenage boy who was due to be a witness in a court case.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how Kamran Khan, of Ferrars Road, Tinsley, Sheffield, made multiple threats to the boy during the course of a 90 second phone call, after tracking down his number.

Many of the threats were graphic and sexually violent in nature, and in addition to making threats against the boy, Khan also directed several towards the boy’s female family members, a hearing held on September 9, 2024 heard.

The threats were made as a result of the boy’s involvement in another court case, which does not involve Khan.

Judge Michael Slater told Khan: “You made repeated and extremely unpleasant threats.”

Statements submitted to the court by the boy and those around him revealed that he had been left feeling ‘really scared’ in the wake of the threatening phone call.

Judge Slater said he was satisfied that the boy and his loved ones had been caused ‘serious distress’ as a result of Khan’s threats.

The boy did not withdraw his participation in the separate criminal case however, the court heard.

Khan, who previously held a clean criminal record, pleaded guilty to a single count of intimidating a witness or juror.

Defending, Francis Edusei reiterated that Khan was, up until committing this offence, a man of good character.

Mr Edusei told the court that Khan had been in custody on remand since November 2023, and said he had made ‘good use’ of his time in prison.

This included undertaking courses in English, which has improved his grasp of the language, and in work carried out in the prison’s chapel, continued Mr Edusei.

He also suggested Khan is not someone who is likely to come ‘back before these courts’ again, once he is released from custody.

Judge Slater sentenced Khan to 14 months’ imprisonment, explaining that he believed it would be ‘inappropriate’ to suspend the sentence, due to the ‘serious nature of this offence’.

He acknowledged, however, that Khan may soon be released due to the amount of time he has already spent in custody on remand - which is the equivalent of a 20 month sentence.

Kamran Khan | SYP

Describing Khan’s threatening phone call to the boy, Judge Slater said it was ‘short but determined’ and contained ‘unequivocal’ threats of what could happen to the boy and his close family should he continue with his involvement in the other set of criminal proceedings.

Judge Slater noted that the threats have not ‘derailed’ the other case.

He told Khan that he will also be required to pay a victim surcharge.