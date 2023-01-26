South Yorkshire Police have launched an investigation in connection with attempted fraud after two women produced a fraudulent document when visiting an Audi dealership in Batemoor.

It is reported two women entered the Audi dealership on Bocham Parkway, Batemoor, on November 8, 2022 and presented a V5 document in an attempt to pick up an Audi TT. The document was found to be fraudulent and the women left the showroom when challenged by dealership staff.

Enquiries by South Yorkshire Police are ongoing, but officers in Sheffield are appealing for help to identify the women in the CCTV image. They believe the women may be able to assist in their enquiries.

If you recognise the women and can help the investigating officers, you can pass information to police via the online live chat, online portal or by calling 101. The public are asked to quote incident number 647 of November 8, 2022 if getting in touch about this incident.