A man who is the double of EastEnders character Ian Beale has been wanted by the police for years but remains on the run.

John Eric Wells, who has also used the names Howard Walmsley and Howard Hemmings previously, was circulated as ‘wanted’ by South Yorkshire Police in 2019 but despite repeated appeals for him to come forward or for information on his whereabouts he remains at large.

Aged in his early 60s and originally from South Yorkshire, he is wanted in connection with three high value romance frauds, during which three victims lost money totalling more than £400,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The offences are reported to have taken place from September 2014 onwards. The victims lived in locations across the UK including Doncaster, Sussex and London.

'Ian Beale' lookalike John Eric Wells is wanted by South Yorkshire Police. He is also believed to have used the named Howard Walmsley and Howard Hemmings

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers searching for Wells believe he may be abroad.

He was jailed for three years in 2001 after posing as a Lottery winner to save his marriage and con victims out of cash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Doncaster decorator was jailed for 13 offences of deception, which included conning one woman out of £8,000 by making her believe he was about to move in with her.

In all, he cost his victims a total of £53,000 and his case inspired the film ITV film ‘Can’t Buy Me Love’ in 2004, which starred Martin Kemp and Michelle Collins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He conned banks, a solicitor, an architect, a car firm and two women friends.

Judge Jane Shipley, who jailed him at Sheffield Crown Court, told him he lived in a ‘fantasy world’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “You wanted to aspire to the high life and appear successful, but you seem to lack what it takes to be a successful entrepreneur."

The court heard the conman and his wife, Kath, reconciled just before Christmas 1999 after a split.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wells, known as Walmsley then, then embarked on his charade – initially posing as a £4 million Lottery winner.

He ordered a fleet of Jaguar cars and employed an architect to draw up plans for an extension - including a swimming pool, granny flat and garages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

By the time he was arrested at his home in Intake, Doncaster, in April 1999, he was claiming to have scooped £8.4 million on the Lottery.