Sheffield football fans celebrating England win avoid arrest after jumping in fountain

Videos of fans celebrating in the fountain in Barker’s Pool were shared on social media but South Yorkshire Police said no arrests were made.

The force said: “As can be expected England fans were celebrating the win against Germany and we did see people celebrating in the street. However, this was short lived before they dispersed.

“A small group of fans did jump into the fountain at Barkers Pool but quickly left when police arrived. No arrests were made.”

Barker's Pool

England play Ukraine next in the quarter finals of the tournament, with the game to be held in Rome on Saturday.

Kick-off is 8pm, UK time.