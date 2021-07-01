Sheffield football fans celebrating England win avoid arrest after jumping in fountain

Football fans in Sheffield avoided arrest after jumping into a city centre fountain to celebrate England’s win against Germany in the Euros this week.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 7:02 am

Videos of fans celebrating in the fountain in Barker’s Pool were shared on social media but South Yorkshire Police said no arrests were made.

The force said: “As can be expected England fans were celebrating the win against Germany and we did see people celebrating in the street. However, this was short lived before they dispersed.

“A small group of fans did jump into the fountain at Barkers Pool but quickly left when police arrived. No arrests were made.”

England play Ukraine next in the quarter finals of the tournament, with the game to be held in Rome on Saturday.

Kick-off is 8pm, UK time.

Pubs across Sheffield are gearing up to be busy for the game and extra police officers are expected to be on duty.

