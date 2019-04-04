A flat used for drug dealing in Sheffield has been boarded up for three months after police officers secured a closure order.

The property in Carwood Way, Pitsoor, has been the subject of a number of complaints from local residents concerned about the number of people gathering at the flat over recent months.

A flat in Carwood Way has been boarded up for three months over drug dealing concerns

During a police raid in February, Class A drugs was seized and two people were arrested.

The suspects remain under investigation.

South Yorkshire Police said the flat was ‘at the centre of local drug dealing and anti-social behaviour’.

The force said: “Officers have been attending incidents at a flat on Carwood Way since last October, with reports of people gathering at the property and causing problems for neighbouring homes.



“Since then, neighbourhood officers have worked closely with the force’s anti-social behaviour team and Sheffield city council with the aim of securing a closure order for the address.



“The order was approved by Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today and will run for three months, meaning the property will be closed and the current tenant evicted.”



PC Dave Ward added: “This closure order is a result of tireless work by our neighbourhood team, which is worth shouting about - but the relationship we have with both our colleagues in the anti-social behaviour team and the local authority should not be underestimated either.



“We hope that neighbouring properties will be pleased and hopefully it’ll have a positive impact on residents’ quality of life on the Carwood estate.”