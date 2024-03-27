Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A teenage boy has been arrested by in connection to a reported stabbing in Sheffield, South Yorkshire Police have confirmed.

Police were called to Hucklow Road in the Firth Park area of the city at 5.11pm on Tuesday, March 26, following reports of a stabbing. A 16-year-old boy was found with multiple stab wounds and taken to hospital.

The victim remains in hospital in a stable condition, where his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The police cordon in Firth Park, Sheffield on Tuesday, March 26. South Yorkshire Police have confirmed a 17-year-old boy had been arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of assault after a 16-year-old was injured in a reported stabbing. (Photo: Phil Grimshaw)

On Wednesday, South Yorkshire Police confirmed they had arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of assault in connection to the incident. The teenager remains in custody at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Oughton has appealed for anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.

He said: "Officers are working round the clock to investigate the circumstances of this incident and I would encourage anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information that could help officers to contact the police.

"We understand that people don't always feel able to report to police, so if you don't want to speak to us directly, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know via Crimestoppers."

South Yorkshire Police can be contacted online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 709 of March 26, 2024.

To access the online portal, visit http://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us/report-something.