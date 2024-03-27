Sheffield police issue update after boy, 16, is stabbed multiple times in Firth Park in horror attack

A large cordon was in place throughout yesterday evening.
By Chloe Aslett
Published 27th Mar 2024, 08:31 GMT
Police have provided an update after a 16-year-old boy was hospitalised with multiple stab wounds last night (March 26).

Officers were called to the Firth Park area at 5.11pm following reports of a stabbing, and cordoned off a large area centering around Hucklow Road.

The boy remains in hospital in a stable condition this morning.

Police cordon on Hucklow Road last night (March 26) (Photo: Phil Grimshaw)Police cordon on Hucklow Road last night (March 26) (Photo: Phil Grimshaw)
Police cordon on Hucklow Road last night (March 26) (Photo: Phil Grimshaw)

South Yorkshire Police has confirmed the cordon has since been lifted but the hunt for the attacker or group responsible continues, with no arrests having been made so far.

It is not yet known how many people the force is searching for, but residdents on several Facebook community groups have claimed as many as "four lads" may have been involved.

Anyone with information can contact police online by calling 101, quoting incident number 709 of March 26, 2024. when you get in touch.

