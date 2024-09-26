Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A persistent Sheffield drug dealer snared by police once again has vowed to leave the city once he is released from his latest prison sentence in a bid to stay out of trouble.

Before 25-year-old Haider Darwish was jailed again, Sheffield Crown Court heard tragic details of how his life spiralled into crime.

When he was a young boy he returned home from school one day to discover that his mum had been beheaded.

He moved to Sheffield from Iraq as an eight-year-old and ended up in care.

He has a lengthy criminal record and came to the attention of police again when officers spotted a group of three males standing on Hermitage Street, near Sheffield city centre, shortly before midnight on August 7, 2024.

The judge in the case, Recorder Felicity Davies, told Darwish: “When you, and those accompanying you, saw the police, you immediately separated, and then you ran off into an underpass.

“You were carrying a rucksack, which you threw away and continued running. The police retrieved the rucksack and arrested you.”

A hearing held on September 24, 2024 heard how a number of items were recovered from Darwish and his rucksack, including a serrated knife within a sheaf, £1,161.50 in cash, 57 wraps of diamorphine, or heroin, worth £580, along with eight wraps of crack cocaine worth an estimated £80, and much smaller quantities of cannabis and cocaine.

He was also found in the possession of three mobile phones.

When arrested, and during his police interview, Darwish, of Nicholson Place, Heeley, Sheffield, claimed the items found in his possession were ‘not mine,’ prosecutor Sam Sharp told the court.

Darwish subsequently acknowledged his role, however, when he pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, namely heroin and crack cocaine, one count of possessing a knife blade/ sharp pointed article in a public place, one count of acquiring, using or possessing criminal property and one count of possessing cannabis and cocaine at an earlier hearing.

Mr Sharp told the court that Darwish has a long criminal history relating to drugs and the possession of knives, spanning 26 offences from 16 convictions.

Among Darwish’s convictions are previous entries for possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine in 2017 and 2019, and the same offences relating to the Class A drugs cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin in 2020, along with another conviction for possessing a bladed article.

Mr Sharp said Darwish’s previous convictions for drug matters meant that he had fallen foul of the minimum sentencing provision carrying a seven-year prison term for offenders who have been convicted with three counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs in 2020.

However, due to Darwish’s age at the time, the sentencing judge stepped back from imposing the minimum seven-year sentence, and in the following year - 2021 - Darwish was convicted of another drug offence, being concerned in the supply of the Class B drug, cannabis.

In addition to still meeting the criteria of a minimum seven-year sentence for Class A dealing offences, Harwish’s most recent conviction for possessing a knife, means he now has a second on his record, and the mandatory minimum six-month sentence now applies.

Defending, Edward Moss acknowledged that Harwish has an ‘unenviable record’ for such a young man, but said Darwish’s traumatic background ‘may shed some light’.

Mr Moss explained: “At the age of four-years-old he was living with his mother and father in Iraq. He returned home from school one day, and his mother had very sadly been beheaded.

“At the age of eight his family were able to leave Iraq and take up residence in the UK. Life was very difficult due to their immigration status, and he had to spend some time in care.”

Darwish was diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and did receive some treatment as a child, but both that, and his time in care, ended abruptly when he turned 16, Mr Moss said.

He continued: “At the age of 16 he found himself coming out of care with no role models, he was unable to study or work because of his immigration status.”

Mr Moss said Darwish subsequently fell into drug dealing, but knows he has made some ‘wrong choices’. Darwish believes the cycle of custody and returning to Sheffield and committing further crimes needs to be broken, and it is now his intention to move somewhere different when he is next released from custody.

Recorder Davies sentenced Darwish to five years, eight months, moving down from the minimum seven-year sentence after reducing his sentence by 20 per cent for his guilty pleas and taking his mitigation into consideration | SYP

Recorder Davies sentenced Darwish to five years, eight months, moving down from the minimum seven-year sentence after reducing his sentence by 20 per cent for his guilty pleas and taking his mitigation into consideration.

Sending him to begin his sentence, Recorder Darwish told him: “The court has heard it is your intention, when you are released, to move away from Sheffield where you have got into trouble. That sounds like a very good plan.”

A timetable for proceeds of crime hearings was set during the course of the 30-minute hearing.